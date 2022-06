The morning following Thursday’s NBA Draft, FOX40’s Sean Cunningham chats with Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffrey about the type of player the Sacramento Kings are getting with the selection of Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick.

McCaffrey raves about what Murray can bring to the Kings, Sacramento’s pursuit of the 21-year-old forward, details Murray’s growth to be the top player ever to be selected out of Iowa and why he sees comparisons to Grant Hill’s game.