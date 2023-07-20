TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) – Five area golfers from the Sacramento region are set to tee off this week at the 25th annual Barracuda Championship.

Although there might be more eyes and more pressure on the locals with some extra familiar faces in the crowd than they’re used to, For all of them, there’s no better feeling than playing in their own backyard.

“Ever week on the road we always say what’s up,” said Loomis native Austin Smotherman. “Or I always see his mom and dad. My family isn’t on the road as often as his, but this week we’ll all get together. It’s almost like it’s a little reunion.”

“We grew up probably playing in diapers,” said Sacramento native Cameron Champ.” “So I mean I’ve known Austin since five-six years old. We grew up in the same programs. I’ve known Austin for a very long time.”

Sacramento native Nick Watney added: “It is great to see guys from the area. You know from the Sacramento area out on the tour. It’s fun because I think there’s a lot of good golf around.”

The Barracuda is the third to final stop on the PGA tour for players to add FedEx points to their position in order to get a spot in the playoffs.

“It’s tough to not put a finishing spot on a successful week, but I think me competing hard this week and as far as just staying in my process and enjoying it,” Smotherman said.

“I know I say process a lot and what does that look like and for me it’s just being able to create my own bubble and focus when I get out here and not those extra distractions. But they don’t seem like distractions it’s just the extra nuances of playing a hometown event.”

Wright added: “I have a bit of a rough season so if I could just improve my game this week that be good.”

“Just to be able to get four rounds. My wife’s expecting so right now I’m basically on call I could leave any minute pretty much,” Champ smiled. “So if I could get four rounds I’ll take it. But just enjoy the week and make it light. And for me expecting my first child I could care less what I shoot this week so I’m just gonna enjoy it. “

A few more names participating in this week’s event. Corey Pereira from Cameron Park and Ricky Barnes from Stockton. The Barracuda Championship tees of Thursday morning extending through the weekend.