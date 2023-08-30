(FOX40.COM) — Jaime Coffee of Sacramento made history at the San Francisco 49ers’ final preseason game of 2023.

Her voice was heard throughout Levi’s Stadium when the 49ers played the Los Angeles Chargers in the preseason finale on Aug. 25.

Coffee became the first woman to serve as the play-by-play announcer at a 49ers game. She was also part of the 49ers’ first all-female in-stadium public address announcing team, according to the team.

In more than 20 years of being a public address announcer, Coffee described calling a 49ers game as a “career highlight” and a moment she said will be hard to top.

“I’ve been a public address announcer since 2001 and I’ve long since had aspirations cracking the mic in the NFL,” Coffee told FOX40.com in a phone interview. “It’s never been done before and not just because of that, I’m a huge football fan. Sunday, I’m parked in front of the TV watching football and I was thrilled to be given the opportunity by the San Francisco 49ers.”

Coffee is no stranger to breaking barriers in sports broadcasting, she’s also made history in the NBA and college sports.

When the Sacramento Kings played at Sleep Train Arena, Coffee became the first woman to serve as PA announcer in an NBA game in 2014.

“I didn’t think anything of it, but as soon as I realize the weight of what it is, being the first, that holds a lot responsibility in a sense that I want to represent well,” Coffee said. “I want to represent women PA announcers well, but I also want to represent myself well. Gender aside, I just want to do the best job for the people that are there, both the athletes and the fans.”

Jamie Coffee was part of the San Francisco 49ers’ first all-female in-stadium public address announcing team during a preseason game at Levi’s Stadium on Aug. 25. Photos courtesy of Jaime Coffee.

Another historic moment came in 2017 when Coffee was behind the mic during March Madness. She became the first woman to serve as a public address announcer in the history of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Coffee is familiar with Sacramento sports, as she spent nine years as the PA announcer for the Sacramento Monarchs in the WNBA and currently serves in the same role for the Sacramento Republic FC.

She has been with the Republic FC since its inception in 2014 and was recognized during the club’s 10-year anniversary match at Hughes Stadium on Aug. 26.

During her tenure with the Monarchs and Republic FC, Coffee witnessed Sacramento sports history when both teams won the championships in their respective leagues.

The Monarchs won the WNBA Finals in 2005 and the Republic FC finished as the USL champions in its inaugural season.

Coffee, who received a ring from the Monarchs-championship season, recalls the time the WNBA squad won the finals.

“It was just surreal,” Coffee said. “The fans, it was a packed house, and the parade that followed the days after and it just felt really, really good.”

“Championships are something that you hold close because there’s nothing better than that moment and you work an entire season to get to,” Coffee continued.

When she’s not providing her voice at live sporting events, Coffee spends her day as the Director of Communications for the California Highway Patrol.

Other career highlights for Coffee include working as a PA announcer for the WNBA’s “Wubble” in Florida in 2020, Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and calling three Final Fours in the NCAA women’s tournament.

“I’ve had some amazing opportunities and memories that I’ll be able to look back on,” Coffee said. “I still have career bucket list items I want to check off. Long-term goal, I would like to do the Olympics and of course one day, I would to be picked up by an NFL team.”