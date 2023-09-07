CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) – The Jesuit Marauders look ahead to Saturday’s rivalry game with the Christian Brothers Falcons, appropriately called “The Holy Bowl.”

Jesuit’s head coach Marlon Blanton, wide receiver/safety Caleb Dixon, tight end/defensive end Cooper Babb, running back/defensive back Johnnie Brannon IV and tight end/defensive end George Hemmen talk to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about the game ahead, first two games to start the season, what to expect from the Falcons and their experience playing in the game during previous seasons.