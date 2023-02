CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) – Andrej Stojakovic and his Sacramento Kings legend father, Peja Stojakovic talk about his son, the Jesuit High School star receiving his McDonald’s All-American jersey on Thursday afternoon. Andrej, who will head to Stanford after the season, talks about following in his father’s footsteps, the support from Sacramento and the honor of being an All-American.

