(KTXL) — Jesuit High School basketball standout Andrej Stojakovic has been selected to participate in the most prestigious all-star high school game.

The 6-foot-7 Stanford-bound guard/forward was announced as one of the participants for this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game, a showcase of the top talent in high school basketball.

Stojakovic is the son of former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojakovic and is a five-star prospect, according to his 247 Sports composite. The younger Stojakovic, who was born in Greece, officially signed his Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinal’s on Nov. 12, according to 247 sports.

In the boy’s game, Andrej Stojakovic is one of four players selected from California including LeBron James’ son Bronny James. The girl’s rosters feature three players from California.

The Jesuit Marauders are currently 17-4 and are 6-0 in the Delta League. One of their four losses came against Folsom on Jan. 14, which is the only Marauders’ loss against a Sac-Joaquin Section team this season.

This year’s McDonald’s All-American Game will take place in Houston on March 28. It’ll be the 46th annual game.

What is the McDonald’s All-American Game?

The McDonald’s All-American Game has showcased the nation’s top basketball talent since its inception with the inaugural team in 1977.

Over the years, several notable players have participated in the event including; Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, and LeBron James.

The boys and girls games occur in an East vs. West format along with some players competing in a slam dunk contest and three-point shooting competition.