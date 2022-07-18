(KTXL) — Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray was named the 2K23 Summer League Most Valuable Player by the NBA Monday.

Murray started all four games he appeared in at Summer League, averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.9 minutes per game. Murray converted 50% of his field goal attempts while also shooting 40% from 3-point range finishing with the highest scoring average by a Top-10 pick at Summer League since 2012.

He also made three appearances during the 2022 California Classic Summer League, accruing averages of 19.7 points and 8 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game. Across seven Summer League contests, the 6-8 forward posted 21.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.2 minutes per outing according to a Sacramento Kings press release.

Murray is an Iowa native who was selected with the fourth overall pick this year.