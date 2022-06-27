Following Saturday’s press conference introducing Kings draft pick Keegan Murray, the rookie from Iowa paid a visit to the Kings and Queens Rise Co-Ed Youth Sports and Mentoring Basketball League at Martin Luther King, Jr. Technology Academy in North Sacramento.

Murray posed for pictures with members of the league, visited with kids and their families and even threw out Kings swag to the crowd in attendance.

The purpose of Kings and Queens Rise is to prevent and interrupt violence in communities by providing opportunity for young people to engage in activities that encourage sportsmanship, mentorship, community building and resources for health and safety.