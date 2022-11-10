SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The newly unveiled Sacramento Kings city edition uniforms is a tribute to their fans and the downtown arena, which is considered to have revitalized the area.

The Kings and the rest of the NBA teams unveiled their city edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season made by Nike. Sacramento’s city edition uniforms are gray with purple trim.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new threads will be the Kings’ fourth jersey this season and it’ll be the first time the team will wear primarily grey on the court. The grey is inspired by the Golden 1 Center, the team’s home downtown Sacramento venue.

“The trim on the side of the uniform resembles the architectural elements of the state-of-the-art arena located in the heart of downtown Sacramento,” the Kings said in a press release. “The words ‘Sacramento Proud’ appear within the trim on the side of the uniform to symbolize the team’s connection with the city.”

The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Kings fans fighting to keep the team in Sacramento after rumors of the team relocating cities such as Anaheim, Virginia Beach, and Seattle.

“We designed the City Edition uniform to honor our fans, whose passion and connection to there is unmatched in the NBA,” Sacramento Kings President of Operations John Rinehart said in a press release. “Their efforts to keep the Kings in Sacramento forever changed the landscape of the city, and the team never forgets where they are from and who they are playing for!”

In 2013, Seattle-area investors agreed to purchase a controlling interest in the Kings from the Maloof family, the former owners of the Sacramento franchise. There was intent on moving the team to Seattle, but NBA owners voted 22-8 to reject the Kings’ relocation.

“This is for our city, This is for those who fought, rallied, and won,” the Kings said in a video on their social media channels. “This is for the iconic arena we built together. This is for the ones who always show up and never back down.”

After the relocation was denied, the Sacramento City Council approved the public financing of the Golden 1 Center in 2014. The arena officially opened on Sept. 20, 2016 and the first Kings game took place there on Oct. 27, 2016.

The city edition uniforms also include a quote from former NBA Commissioner David Stern that says “We are keeping the team in Sacramento” on the bottom of jerseys. The official address of the Golden 1 Center is named after the former commissioner as 500 David J. Stern Walk.

The Kings will debut the new uniforms on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. Hip-hop duo Luniz is scheduled to perform at halftime and Warren G will have a postgame performance at the DOCO Plaza outside of the Golden 1 Center.

Fans can purchase the city edition jerseys at the Kings Team Store at DOCO or online.