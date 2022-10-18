SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Saturday will be an action-packed night for local sports fans in Sacramento.

Home games for the Sacramento Kings, Sacramento Republic FC, and Sacramento State football will make for a sports-filled night in the capital city. All three teams will host their respective contests in different parts of the city, but will occur around the same time.

Here are the games that are happening across Sacramento on Saturday night.

Sacramento Kings host the Los Angeles Clippers

In their second game of the season, the Sacramento Kings will host the Los Angeles Clippers at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.

It will be the Kings’ second consecutive home game after Sacramento opens the season Wednesday night against the Portland Trailblazers.

The venue’s doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday’s matchup start at $26 and can be purchased online.

Sacramento Republic FC host playoff match

The Sacramento Republic FC will make their eighth playoff appearance in nine seasons on Saturday.

The Republic FC will host New Mexico United in the first round of the United Soccer League playoffs on Saturday at Heart Health Park at 7 p.m.

After defeating the San Diego Loyal SC on Oct. 15, the Sacramento Republic clinched a home playoff match in the USL playoffs.

Sacramento enters the USL playoffs as the No. 4 seed and New Mexico will be the No. 5 seed. The Republic FC previously played the New Mexico club twice this season, with one contest ending in a 0-0 draw and the other resulting in a 2-1 victory for Sacramento.

Tickets for the home playoff match start at $21 and are available online.

Sacramento State football looks to stay undefeated

The Sacramento State Hornets will welcome the Montana Grizzlies in a Big Sky Conference showdown at Hornet Stadium on Saturday.

It’ll be a matchup between two of the top programs in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Hornets ranked No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Media Poll and are No. 3 in the American Football Coaches Association FCS coaches poll.

The Grizzlies are ranked No. 7 in both polls with a 5-1 overall record and a 2-1 record in the Big Sky.

The game is slated to kick off at 8 p.m.

The Hornets are looking to stay unbeaten, as they are off to their best start in school history since 1991. Sacramento State is looking to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Sky.

Sacramento State’s 6-0 start is the program’s best in its Division I history, dating back to 1993.

Tickets for the game start at $10 and are available online.

If you can’t make the game, it will nationally be televised on ESPN 2.