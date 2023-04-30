(KTXL) — It’s all come down to this.

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday.

The Kings lead the Warriors 58-56 at halftime, as both teams are shooting 42% at the midway point.

Domantas Sabonis has a team-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. De’Aaron Fox has eight points for the Kings while Terence Davis and Malik Monk each have nine points.

Steph Curry of the Warriors has a game-high 20 points while Andrew Wiggins is only other Golden State player in double figures at 11.

The Kings took a 31-30 lead at the end of the first quarter. Both the Kings and Warriors each finished 5-for-13 from the 3-point line in the first quarter.

The Kings tied the series 3-3 after a 118-99 victory in Game 6 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Sunday is the Kings’ third time they’ve hosted a Game 7 and the second one at home during the Sacramento era.

Entering Sunday’s game, the Kings were 2-4 all time in Game 7s dating to the franchise’s days in Rochester and Kansas City.

The last time the Kings won a Game 7 was when they were based in Kansas City. As the Kansas City Kings, the team beat the Phoenix Suns 95-88 on the road in the Western Conference semifinals on April 19, 1981.

The previous time the Kings hosted a Game 7 was during the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.