4Q: 9:20 — Kings lead 101-97, Warriors call timeout

End of third quarter: Kings lead Warriors 91-90. Sacramento ended the quarter on a 15-4 run

3Q: 54.3 seconds — Warriors lead 89-86

3Q: 4:25 — Warriors lead 81-74

3Q: 7:16 — Kings guard De’Aaron Fox makes it a four-point game, Warriors lead 71-67

3Q: 10:17 — Warriors lead 67-57, their largest lead of the game

Halftime: Warriors lead Kings 61-55, Monk leads Sacramento in scoring with 15 points and Poole has a team-high 13 points for Golden State

2Q: 1:59 — Malik Monk of the Kings makes two free throws to cut Warriors lead to 55-53

2Q: 7:17 — Poole makes basket to give Warriors 41-40, Kings call timeout

2Q: 9:31 — Game tied 35-35 after Alex Len makes a dunk for the Kings

2Q: 10:23 — Warriors guard Jordan Poole makes three-pointer for a 34-33 lead

End of 1st quarter: Game tied 29-29 after Kings guard De’Aaron Fox makes two free throws

1Q: 3:44 —Game tied 19-19

1Q: 6:21 — Warriors lead Kings 15-14

1Q: 11:05 — Sabonis makes both free throws, giving Kings a 2-0 lead

1Q: 11:05 — Domantas Sabonis scores Kings first playoff points in 16 seasons with a free throw

1Q: 12:00 — Warriors win tip off

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings are hosting their first playoff game in nearly 17 years.

The Kings are currently leading the Warriors 91-90 in Game 1 of the first round series.

The first game of the series between the two Northern California teams took place Saturday nigh tat the Golden 1 Center.

Through three quarters, Malik Monk currently leads the Kings in scoring at 19 points while De’Aaron Fox has 23 points and Domantas Sabonis has 10 points and 11 rebounds for Sacramento.

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole all have 17 points each for the Warriors.

In their first postseason appearance since 2006, the Kings enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. The Warriors, the NBA’s defending champions, are the No. 6 seed.

It’s the first-ever matchup between the Northern California squads and both Kings and Warriors sport the top-two offenses in the NBA.

Sacramento has the top-scoring offense at 120.7 points per game while the Warriors are second with an average of 118.9 points.