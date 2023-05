SAN FRANCISCO (KTXL) – Warriors guard Klay Thompson talks about his 30-point effort in Thursday’s 127-100 win over the Lakers in Game 2 to even the playoff series 1-1, looking forward to playing postseason games in Los Angeles, his admiration for the late Kobe Bryant and the impact defensively from Draymond Green.

Game 3 between the Warriors and Lakers in Los Angeles is Saturday.