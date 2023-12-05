(FOX40.COM) — The professional hockey team in Lake Tahoe co-owned by former Heisman winning quarterback Tim Tebow officially has a name.

The team revealed its name and logo as the Tahoe Knight Monsters with its colors being teal, gold and black. The Knight Monsters’ logo is a teal dragon-like creature bordered by a snowcapped peak. The dragon is based on “Tahoe Tessie,” a fictional folklore creature that resides in Lake Tahoe.

The name and logo had local input, as nominations came from over 1,000 fans in a naming contest.

“The Knight Monster is unique and iconic, blending the mystique and honor of a Knight with the ferocity of a lake monster creating a distinct visual identity of the team,” the Knight Monsters said in a press release. “This Knight Monster is a majestic and fierce with a towering presence. The Knight Monster is a protector and fights for those who can’t fight for themselves.”

Lake Tahoe Knight Monsters’ logo. Courtesy of the ECHL.

According to the team, the logo was designed by marketing and design company The Barn Creative.

The Knight Monsters will compete in the ECHL, a minor league hockey organization, and will host games at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada starting for the 2024-25 season.

The Lake Tahoe squad is expected to join the league’s Mountain Division, which includes teams in Idaho, Utah, Tulsa and Wichita.

Tebow owns the team with David Hodges, who is the CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC, which owns three auto dealerships and real estate firms in Georgia.

The former quarterback won the 2007 Heisman Trophy with the University of Florida and played in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets.

“We are so incredibly excited to introduce our team’s name for our fans and for the region,” Tebow said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing people together for fun family entertainment, as well as making a positive impact in this community.”