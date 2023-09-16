PALO ALTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Former Folsom High School star Kaiden Bennett scrambled and found Marcus Fulcher, who scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:32 remaining to lift Sacramento State to a 30-23 upset victory over the Stanford Cardinal and Hornets former head coach Troy Taylor.

The shocking win at Stanford Stadium on Saturday night extended Sac State’s regular season win streak to 22 games, gave the Hornets their fourth win over an FBS opponent since 2011 and its second in as many years.

The Hornets improve to 3-0 under first year head coach Andy Thompson, while Stanford falls to 0-3 under Taylor.

Sacramento State finished with 448 total yards compared to Stanford’s 387.

Next Saturday, the Hornets will kick-off Big Sky conference play when they visit the Idaho Vandals in Pocatello.