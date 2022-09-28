(KTXL) — Linden native Aaron Judge is now on a list of players that includes Barry Bonds and other MLB legends.

The New York Yankees slugger knocked his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday, tying fellow Yankee Roger Maris’ American League record that was set in 1961.

Judge hit his record-tying homer in the 7th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a Yankees’ road game.

Judge’s 61st home run ties him with Maris for the seventh most all-time home runs in a season in MLB. Sammy Sosa (third, fifth, and sixth all-time), Mark McGwire (second and fourth) and Barry Bonds (first) are all ahead of the former Linden High alum for most single-season home runs.

The MLB record for most home runs in a season is held by San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds, who set the mark with 73 homers in 2001.

Judge will now try to break the American League record when the Yankees continue the season

