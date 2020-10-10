Local boxing scene struggles as pandemic continues on

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since March, the sport of boxing has been trying to recover from the blow delivered by COVID-19.

Everyone from promoters to fighters to gym owners have all been affected.

As a business, boxing can be brutally realistic and, in the case of the ongoing pandemic, that mindset can serve the sport well.

“Only the big promoters can stay busy, that’s where we are at. Where the club promoters like myself and a lot of the promoters that are just relying on attendance and having an audience,” said boxing promoter Nasser Niavaroni with Uppercut Promotions in Roseville.

The California State Athletic Commission expected to host close to 160 boxing and mixed martial arts events this year. Now, they’ll be lucky to reach 30.

For Niavaroni, Uppercut Promotions hosted only one of its scheduled five events in 2020.

“Frustrating, frustrating. I’m not devastated, you know, I’m a survivor. So, I’ve managed to survive but it’s frustrating, that’s for sure,” he told FOX40.

Promoters are financially responsible for coronavirus-related safety measures and the costs are simply too high to put on events at the local level.

That also means fighters have to look at accepting high-risk, low-reward bouts that take place out of state.

“You know, when I get the call two days, maybe, a week, maybe a promoter is giving me at most two weeks, and then I’ve got to lose 20 pounds. It’s not going to happen,” said boxer Dave Minter. “I’ve got to have enough time to train, to prepare, you know. This is a serious sport.”

“Impossible unless you’re willing to go take on someone a lot better than you and you hope you pull a Rocky story, you get that one-punch knockout,” Niavaroni said.

Boxer Linda Chhon said circumstances prevent her from boxing away from home. She’s a mother and has a full-time job at a bakery.

So for now — as it is with most fighters in the state — it’s a time to get better in the gym and hope things get back to normal soon.

“I’m hoping early next year,” Chhon said. “But, I mean, give me a fight tomorrow, I’m down, I’m ready.”

Boxing is hoping for a return in the Golden State in early 2021.

Uppercut Promotions already has plans in motion for a March event in Sacramento.