ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Lodi’s Tokay Tigers stormed into Elk Grove on Thursday night to use a strong second half to beat the Franklin Wildcats 55-14 at Cosumnes Oaks High School. Up next, the Tigers (3-0) will host Roseville’s West Park Panthers, while the Wildcats (0-3) will visit the Lodi Flames next Friday night.

