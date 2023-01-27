(KTXL) — A Sacramento River Cat is moving to the big leagues.

Longtime River Cats radio and television announcer Johnny Doskow is joining the broadcast team for the Oakland Athletics, the Major League ball club announced Friday. He will join the A’s radio broadcast team that includes longtime A’s broadcasters, Ken Korach and Vince Cotroneo.

Doskow will be behind the mic for pregame, play-by-play, and postgame coverage for over 65 games during Spring Training and the regular season, the A’s said in a press release.

He’ll also provide coverage on the A’s radio broadcast and will join “A’s Cast Live,” the team’s daily live sports talk show, as a contributor, according to the Major League team.

Doskow has called MLB games before, calling 34 games for the A’s in 2012 and two with the San Francisco Giants, the River Cats’ parent ball club, in 2022.

“The River Cats would like to thank Johnny for his many years of legendary calls, and plan to announce the next voice of the franchise in the coming weeks,” the River Cats said in a press release of their own.

Doskow, a North Tarrytown, New York native, had been the voice of the River Cats for 22 seasons. During his time with the ball club, he called the River Cats’ 12 Divison titles, five Pacific Coast League Championships, and three Triple-A national titles.

He also published a book titled “Goodnight Em: Baseball and Life Through Haiku,” in 2020, which is a nod to his signature sign-off and good-night wishes to his daughter Emily at the end of each River Cats game.

“Johnny Doskow is synonymous with River Cats baseball,” River Cats President/COO Chip Maxson said in a prepared statement. “Johnny was a gift to the Sacramento sports landscape for over two decades.”

“His unique spirit was the perfect narrator to many memorable moments in River Cats history, including three Triple-A Championships, a combined no-hitter, and incredibly emotional moments like Drew Robinson’s first home run during his storied return to baseball. We are so happy for Johnny,” Maxon continued.

Prior to joining the River Cats in 2000, Doskow was the radio broadcaster for the Fresno Grizzlies from 1998-2000, the High Desert Mavericks from 1996-98 and the Cedar Rapids Kernels from 1993-95.