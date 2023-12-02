ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) –

Wayshawn Parker and Devin Green scored two touchdowns, Kingston Lopa caught a touchdown pass, intercepted two passes including one for a pick-six, and the Grant Pacers took down the Rocklin Thunder 41-14 in the CIF Division II-AA Northern California Regional Championship.

With the win, Grant (12-2), who won a State title last year in Division III, advances to a second straight State Championship game. The Pacers will meet the La Serna Lancers (12-3) of Whittier next Friday night from Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.