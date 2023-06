SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – UFC flyweight Maycee Barber talks to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about her upcoming fight in the co-main event with Amanda Ribas ahead of UFC Fight Night Jacksonville.

The 25-year-old Barber, who trains with Team Alpha MMA, talks about her journey to her Sacramento, overcoming a brutal knee injury earlier in her career, her four-fight win streak and how she’s preparing for her opponent.