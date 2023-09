ELK GROVE (KTXL) — With just about a month left in the volleyball regular season, McClatchy is heading into last month with momentum after Monday night’s 3-2 win over Laguna Creek.

The Lions improved to 7-6 on the season and 4-1 in the Metropolitan Conference. They’re off for a week before they take on Kennedy on the road next Wednesday.

The Cardinals fall to 3-12 overall and 2-3 in league play. They host West Campus in a non-league match on Wednesday.