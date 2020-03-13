Mental health experts monitor how public reacts to a world without sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Sports operations at the professional, college and high school levels have suspended, canceled or blocked the public from all games and events for the foreseeable future.

So, what are sports fans to do?

Sports psychologist Dr. Ethan Bregman will be monitoring people's behavior closely for the next few months.

“It is cutting into people's social structure,” Bregman told FOX40.

Generally, in a time of crisis, the public has sports to turn to as a release or a way to get away from it all -- but not this time.

“And the problem with the what are you going to do instead is what do you do instead right now when we're all being very contact avoidant?” asked Bregman.

Dr. Bregman believes the longer the break in the action, the more frustrating it will be for those who are used to attending in person or even watching sporting events on TV.

“With those things gone, it disrupts routine. It disrupts people's, again, people's social lives," explained Bregman. "Basically, we all have attachment to our hometown sports and so to suddenly be cut off from that is almost like being cut off from almost something that's yours.”

And what about the high school or college seniors who suddenly had their season or sports career ended because of the coronavirus cancellations?

“This actually is the piece that concerns me more so than the fans, which is the disappointment,” said Bregman.

“You know, it's just been an emotional roller coaster this whole week,” Sheldon High School basketball head coach Joey Rollins told FOX40.

The Sheldon High School boys basketball team was chasing a state title only to have their dreams dashed Thursday morning with the announcement from the California Interscholastic Federation that the tournament was canceled.

“Going forward I'm sure a lot of them will get scholarships or go to college and play, you know. It's just they'll always wonder, were we good enough to win the state title?” said Rollins.

They are feelings Dr. Bergman believes really should be dealt with right away.

“I think it's more important to deal with it now because it's coming with a tremendous amount of angst and anxiety, of again, the unknown,” said Bergman.