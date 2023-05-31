SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – On the eve of Game one of the NBA Finals, Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent joins FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to talk about his postseason journey.

Vincent talks about his second Finals experience, being able to log minutes as a starter compared to his role as a bench player that didn’t log any playing time with Miami in 2020, the song he played in the locker room following the Game 6 loss to the Celtics, leading to the series win over Boston in seven games, the matchup with the Denver Nuggets, being a free agent this summer, the impact his St. Mary’s high school coach Ken Green has on him and being proud to represent Stockton and Modesto.

The NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets begins with Game one in Denver on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.