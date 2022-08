SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Modesto native Gabe Vincent, a point guard from the Miami Heat, speaks with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about entering his fourth NBA season, his offseason workouts in Sacramento, his experience with Kings head coach Mike Brown with the Nigerian national team, playing alongside Chima Moneke and hosting a free youth basketball camp at his alma mater St. Mary’s High School.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction