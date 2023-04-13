(KTXL) — An MLS goalkeeper from the Sacramento area is getting called up to join the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team.

Drake Callender is joining the national squad ahead of the U.S. match against its rival Mexico, Inter Miami of the MLS announced Wednesday.

This will be Callender’s first time with the men’s main roster after previously being selected for the U.S. Under-23 training camps in 2019 and 2021. He’s one of 23 players that were called up to the USMNT.

Callender, 25, will join the national team during the inaugural Allstate Continental Clasico, on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona.

Callender is a Fair Oaks product who played youth soccer in Sacramento area-clubs, Cap FC United and Placer United, along with playing at Bella Vista High School.

Following his time with local youth clubs in 2013, Callender joined the San Jose Earthquakes Academy.

He later played for the men’s soccer team at the University of California, Berkeley, from 2016-2019 where he was named to three All-Pac-12 teams, according to his bio on the UC Berkeley athletics website.

As Inter Miami’s starting goalkeeper this season, Callender has played every minute through the team’s first seven matches this season. He also leads the MLS in saves with 33 and ranks in the league’s top 10 with a save percentage of 80.5.