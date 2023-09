ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Monterey Trail edged Laguna Creek 41-35 in a double-overtime thriller in both teams’ Metropolitan Conference league opener.

It’s the first win of the season for the Mustangs, who improve to 1-3 on the year and 1-0 in league play. They’ll play at Kennedy next week.

The Cardinals fall to 3-2 on the year and 0-1 in the Metro Conference. They’ll try to get back on track next weekend when they host River City.