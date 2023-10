ELK GROVE (KTXL) — Monterey Trail locked up the Metropolitan Conference championship on senior night with a 3-1 win over River City.

The Mustangs improved to 11-1 in league play and 17-4 on the season. Wednesday night was their regular season finale. They open the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs next week.

The Raiders fell to 9-3 in the Metro Conference and 14-7 overall. They wrap up the regular season on Thursday at home against Rio Americano.