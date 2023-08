ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Elk Grove’s Monterey Trail Mustangs talk about their preparations to host the heralded Folsom Bulldogs to open the new high school football season on Friday night, the outlook for the season ahead and building off of last year’s success that was cut short, resulting in an early playoff exit.

The Mustangs will host the Bulldogs Friday night at Monterey Trail High School where kick-off is set for 7:15 p.m.