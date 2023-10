SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — In a battle for Metropolitan Conference supremacy, Monterey Trail swept McClatchy in straight sets to hold on to their position atop the league.

The Mustangs improved to 9-1 in league play and 15-4 on the season. They hit the road for the last time in the regular season on Monday when they travel to Grant.

The Lions fall to 7-3 in the Metro Conference and 13-10 overall. They wrap up the regular season on Wednesday when they host Laguna Creek.