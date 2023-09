SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Monterey Trail looked dominant in a three-set sweep of Burbank on Monday night.

The Mustangs improved to 9-2 this season and 3-0 in the Metropolitan Conference league. The Monterey Trail will host McClatchy on Wednesday.

The Titans fell to 0-2 on the year. According to MaxPreps, they didn’t play non-league games this year. Burbank will host Laguna Creek on Wednesday.