‘More than a race win’: NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe wins Xfinity Series race in emotional last-lap shootout

(KTXL) — NASCAR’s Thursday night race at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina ended with a powerful moment as a 25-year-old Chase Briscoe won a last-lap shootout.

“This is more than a race win,” Briscoe told FOX40. “This is the biggest day of my life, you know, after the toughest day of my life.”

Briscoe’s wife, Marissa, was 12 weeks pregnant when they learned on Tuesday that their unborn baby girl’s heart had stopped beating.

“Even when I took the lead with 50 to go, I was crying inside the race car and just emotionally … I just wasn’t there at all,” recounted Briscoe.

Sports sometimes has a way of providing heartfelt moments and that’s something Briscoe’s Xfinity Series teammate from last season, Cole Custer, understands.

“I mean, to see how hard he was driving the car and see how close he was to the wall and everything like that, I think it was just a perfect way to sum it all up,” said Custer.

Custer, who made the jump to the Cup Series this year, said he thinks just about everybody was hoping to see Briscoe win.

“I congratulated him after the race. Sent him a text and everything,” said Custer. “But it’s definitely really cool to see stories like that for people that really deserve it.”

NASCAR enjoyed a triumphant return to competition this week with four races at Darlington.

Now, the focus will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway, starting on Sunday with a 600-mile race.

“Yeah, that’s a long race,” said Custer. “It’s going to be by far, the longest race I’ve ever run. People say that it seem when you get halfway and it’s like, ‘Are you serious?’”

The action starts Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. with Back to the Track live from Charlotte, then the NASCAR Race Hub at 2:30 p.m. and the Coca-Cola 600 beginning at 3 p.m. on FOX40.

“Hopefully we can just try to make it through it and stay clean. And be there at the end,” said Custer.