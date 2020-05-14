NASCAR restarts its season this weekend on FOX40

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — NASCAR will drop the green flag on the restart to its season this coming Sunday on FOX40.

Last week’s announcement triggered an all out return to work at race shops across the country.

“We’ve got everybody back here working at BMR. We’re going hard,” said NASCAR team owner Bill McAnally. “We want to be prepared. We know the races are going to come fast. NASCAR is committed to run them where they can, when they can.”

TV money, along with sponsorships, is what will keep NASCAR going with no fans in the stands at first.

But BMR in Roseville is home to six teams, five of which race in the regional NASCAR series.

“You’ve got to have the fans in the stands to attract the local sponsors, to have that front gate to be able to pay the racers and pay the bills,” McAnally told FOX40. “So, we need those fans, we need the racers, we need the sponsors. It takes them all to make it go.”

NASCAR is targeting an early June restart for its regional series, which includes its annual stop at Roseville’s All American Speedway in October.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel and slowly we’ll work into this,” McAnally said. “There will be areas approved to have crowds before others and that’s where NASCAR is committed to go race.”

Regardless of where, it’s good to just have everyone back and building race cars at a rate of two or three per day.

When the racing does begin, there will be a lot of races in a short amount of time.

“We’re kind of used to it, with all the pressure,” said BMR mechanic Angelina Dempsey. “It’s kind of, like, a normal basis. We’ve got a lot to do.”

“It’s a lot of work and we’re putting more effort now than, I think, ever. Not that we didn’t put effort before, but we’re making sure that we’re better than we’ve ever been now knowing that we can come out with a bang once we do get back going,” said BMR Crew Chief Kyle Wolosek.

It won’t be long for both NASCAR’s regional series and its national series to get back up and running.

Here at FOX40 we are looking forward to the cup series restart this Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Our pre-race coverage starts at 11 a.m., followed by the race at 12:30 p.m.