ELK GROVE (KTXL) — Neighborhood rivals Elk Grove and Monterey Trail met on the volleyball court on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs won 3-1 to stay improve to 2-0 on the year. The Thundering Herd fall to 1-1.

In Sacramento, Futures High School beat Sac High in straight sets. The Knights improve to 2-0 while the Dragons are now 0-3.