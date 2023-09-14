SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Cameron Champ, back in his hometown of Sacramento, talked with FOX40 about his youth golf clinic at Foothill Golf Course ahead of his return to the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa to begin the PGA Tour season.

The 28-year-old Champ is a three-time champion on the Tour, one of those wins coming back in 2019 at Silverado when the Fortinet Championship was called the Safeway Open.

Champ is hoping to put last year’s tough season behind him and begin the new year fresh. He’s also a new father as the new season tees off. Champ and his wife welcomed their son Beckham, just seven weeks ago.