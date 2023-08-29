(FOX40.COM) — The NFL season is approaching and there are a number of players who will represent their respective hometowns in the Sacramento area.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen will also represent the area on the sidelines during his first year in the position. Steichen has roots in El Dorado Hills, playing quarterback at Oak Ridge High Schools years before coaching in the NFL.

Here is a list of current players in the NFL with ties to the Sacramento region.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson — Sacramento, Sheldon High School

Carolina Panthers

Shaq Thompson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School

DJ Johnson — Sacramento, Burbank High School

Cincinnati Bengals

Jonah Williams — Folsom, Folsom High School

Jake Browning — Folsom, Folsom High School

Cleveland Browns

Jordan Kunaszyk — Roseville, Roseville High School

Dallas Cowboys

Brandin Cooks — Stockton, Lincoln High School

DaRon Bland — Modesto, Central Catholic High School, Sacramento State

Detroit Lions

Nate Sudfeld — Modesto, Modesto Christian High School

Green Bay Packers

Josiah Deguara — Folsom, Folsom High School

Houston Texans

Henry To’oTo’o — Born in Sacramento, attended Burbank High School as a freshman

Las Vegas Raiders

DeAndre Carter — Sacramento State

Kolton Miller — Roseville, Roseville High School

Los Angeles Chargers

Elijah Dotson — Antelope, Antelope High School, Sacramento State

Stone Smartt — Loomis, Del Oro High School

Keelan Doss — UC Davis

Los Angeles Rams

Ahkello Witherspoon — Sacramento, Christian Brothers High School

New England Patriots

Marte Mapu — Sacramento State

New Orleans Saints

Carl Granderson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School

San Francisco 49ers

Arik Armstead — Elk Grove, Pleasant Grove High School

Brandon Aiyuk — Born in Rocklin, Sierra College

Ross Dwelley — El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School