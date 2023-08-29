(FOX40.COM) — The NFL season is approaching and there are a number of players who will represent their respective hometowns in the Sacramento area.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen will also represent the area on the sidelines during his first year in the position. Steichen has roots in El Dorado Hills, playing quarterback at Oak Ridge High Schools years before coaching in the NFL.
Here is a list of current players in the NFL with ties to the Sacramento region.
Buffalo Bills
Taron Johnson — Sacramento, Sheldon High School
Carolina Panthers
Shaq Thompson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School
DJ Johnson — Sacramento, Burbank High School
Cincinnati Bengals
Jonah Williams — Folsom, Folsom High School
Jake Browning — Folsom, Folsom High School
Cleveland Browns
Jordan Kunaszyk — Roseville, Roseville High School
Dallas Cowboys
Brandin Cooks — Stockton, Lincoln High School
DaRon Bland — Modesto, Central Catholic High School, Sacramento State
Detroit Lions
Nate Sudfeld — Modesto, Modesto Christian High School
Green Bay Packers
Josiah Deguara — Folsom, Folsom High School
Houston Texans
Henry To’oTo’o — Born in Sacramento, attended Burbank High School as a freshman
Las Vegas Raiders
DeAndre Carter — Sacramento State
Kolton Miller — Roseville, Roseville High School
Los Angeles Chargers
Elijah Dotson — Antelope, Antelope High School, Sacramento State
Stone Smartt — Loomis, Del Oro High School
Keelan Doss — UC Davis
Los Angeles Rams
Ahkello Witherspoon — Sacramento, Christian Brothers High School
New England Patriots
Marte Mapu — Sacramento State
New Orleans Saints
Carl Granderson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School
San Francisco 49ers
Arik Armstead — Elk Grove, Pleasant Grove High School
Brandon Aiyuk — Born in Rocklin, Sierra College
Ross Dwelley — El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School