(KTXL) — The NFL’s final four teams are set, as the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals are vying for a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

•Video Above: Arik Armstead on his 49ers topping the Cowboys

The 49ers will play the Eagles in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game. It’s the 49ers’ second straight appearance in the NFC Championship and its third time playing the game in four seasons.

It’s the Eagles first time in the NFC Championship since 2017, the same year they won the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship, a rematch of last year’s conference title game.

It’s the Chiefs’ fifth straight trip to the championship game while the Bengals will look to return to the Super Bowl after losing last year’s contest to the Los Angeles Rams.

As the four teams take the field on Sunday, here is who will represent their respective hometowns in the Sacramento area.

San Francisco 49ers

Arik Armstead — Elk Grove, Pleasant Grove High School

Brandon Aiyuk — Born in Rocklin, Sierra College

Ross Dwelley — El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School

Jason Verrett — Fairfield, Rodriguez High School (injured reverse)

Philadelphia Eagles

Ian Book — El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School

Cincinnati Bengals

Jonah Williams — Folsom, Folsom High School

Jake Browning — Folsom, Folsom High School

What time are the Championship games?

The NFC Championship will start at 12 p.m. Sunday and that game will be shown on FOX40 in the Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto areas.

The AFC Championship will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.