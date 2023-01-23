(KTXL) — The NFL’s final four teams are set, as the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals are vying for a spot in Super Bowl LVII.
•Video Above: Arik Armstead on his 49ers topping the Cowboys
The 49ers will play the Eagles in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game. It’s the 49ers’ second straight appearance in the NFC Championship and its third time playing the game in four seasons.
It’s the Eagles first time in the NFC Championship since 2017, the same year they won the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship, a rematch of last year’s conference title game.
It’s the Chiefs’ fifth straight trip to the championship game while the Bengals will look to return to the Super Bowl after losing last year’s contest to the Los Angeles Rams.
As the four teams take the field on Sunday, here is who will represent their respective hometowns in the Sacramento area.
San Francisco 49ers
Arik Armstead — Elk Grove, Pleasant Grove High School
Brandon Aiyuk — Born in Rocklin, Sierra College
Ross Dwelley — El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School
Jason Verrett — Fairfield, Rodriguez High School (injured reverse)
Philadelphia Eagles
Ian Book — El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School
Cincinnati Bengals
Jonah Williams — Folsom, Folsom High School
Jake Browning — Folsom, Folsom High School
What time are the Championship games?
The NFC Championship will start at 12 p.m. Sunday and that game will be shown on FOX40 in the Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto areas.
The AFC Championship will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.