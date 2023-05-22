(KRON) — Super Bowl LX (60) is officially coming to the Bay Area. The NFL confirmed the news on Monday after it was first reported last week.

The game will be played on February 8, 2026. It will be the stadium’s second Super Bowl — the Denver Broncos’ 2016 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 was also played in Santa Clara.

Levi’s Stadium will have a busy 2026, as it was named a World Cup host site for when the global soccer tournament comes to the United States that summer.

There was some controversy surrounding the 2016 game. Viral videos showed players slipping on the field, making fans question the quality of the stadium turf.

One other Bay Area stadium has hosted a Super Bowl. Stanford Stadium was the site when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX (19).

The next two Super Bowls will be hosted in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.