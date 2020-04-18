Former Folsom High School football player prepared for NFL Draft

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — With the NFL Draft fast approaching, many hopefuls have been staying ready to hear their name called next week. One of those prospects is former Folsom High School standout Josiah Deguara.

“You know, I think my strength as a football player is my versatility,” said Deguara.

Come next week, football fans will see which NFL team will give the 23-year-old former Folsom Bulldog a shot.

“For it to be a week away and, hopefully, I hear my name called, it’s just a surreal experience,” Deguara told FOX40. “You have to look back on it and enjoy the process, enjoy the journey and really just be grateful for the position I’m in.”

Deguara spent the last four years at the University of Cincinnati and has been staying sharp during this unforeseen time. He’s been working out locally with a group of receivers and quarterbacks, all of whom are able to maintain distancing guidelines.

“After the Combine is really when everything really changed. So, instead of taking visits, everyone is doing FaceTime, Zoom calls, things like that,” said Deguara.

Deguara will more likely go in rounds three through six, and he said he’s at peace with that.

“I’m not stressed about it too much, whether I get called Friday or Saturday as you said, just really enjoy the moment,” said Deguara.

He’s also prepared himself just in case his name is not called. After all, things can still work out like they have for local products Ross Dwelley with the 49ers and even Degaura’s former Folsom teammate Jake Browning, who is now with the Minnesota Vikings.

“You know, Jake’s a great example. I’ve talked to him a little about the whole process and he’s given me insight on different things and he’s still playing right now,” said Deguara. “So, just because things don’t go your way sometimes doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of every opportunity and excel at the next level.”

