Local NFL draftee stays prepared during stay-at-home orders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Last week, the NFL draft changed the lives of hundreds of young athletes across the country, and locally, there are a few faces headed to new teams once the stay-at-home orders are eased.

For now, they’ll be staying with family, working out and learning a new playbook.

“It was getting towards the end of the third round and we really didn’t know what to expect,” said Green Bay Packers draftee Josiah Deguara.

Deguara said he was surprised the Packers selected him with the 94th overall pick in the third round because up until last week, he had just one meeting with their coaching staff.

“And then my phone rang and I picked it up. It was the GM of the Packers,” said Deguara. “And obviously, since then, honestly, it’s kind of a blur just because so much energy and emotion was flowing. Our family was going crazy. But it was a special moment.”

Since being drafted, he’s been all business — even if it is from home.

“We have our virtual rookie mini-camp this weekend, so a lot of meetings,” said Deguara. “And I just got my iPad today, actually, so I’ll start studying the playbook and things like that.”

Deguara will also continue to work out three times a week, catching passes and staying as close to game shape for whenever teams are allowed to hold training camps.

“As soon as I get out there I’m gonna have to be ready to get on the field and hopefully compete for a spot,” said Deguara. “So, that’s my plan and I’m going to continue to do what I’ve been doing and just, you know, go to work like I’ve always done.

He has yet to speak with quarterback and fellow Northern California product Aaron Rodgers, but Deguara said he’s looking forward to it.

Deguara said he just hopes the veteran doesn’t find a way to poke fun at his old high school picture, which has been making the rounds on social media.

“Those are my pre-beard days, so I look a little bit different. But coach Richardson is always messing with me with the way I looked back in high school,” said Deguara. “So, it’s funny to see some of those pictures.”