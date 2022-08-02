(KTXL) — As the NFL season approaches, there will be multiple players who will represent their respective hometowns in the Sacramento area.
Here is a list of current players in the NFL with ties to the Sacramento region.
Buffalo Bills
Taron Johnson — Sacramento, Sheldon High School
Carolina Panthers
Shaq Thompson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School
Cincinnati Bengals
Trayvon Henderson — Sacramento, Grant High Union School
Jonah Williams — Folsom, Folsom High School
Jake Browning — Folsom, Folsom High School
Dallas Cowboys
Devante Bond — Sacramento, Foothill High School
Houston Texans
Brandin Cooks — Stockton, Lincoln High School
Las Vegas Raiders
Kolton Miller — Roseville, Roseville High School
Los Angeles Chargers
Deandre Carter – Fremont, Washington High School, Sacramento State
New England Patriots
Terrance Mitchell — Sacramento, Luther Burbank High School
New Orleans Saints
Carl Granderson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School
Ian Book — El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School
New York Giants
Keelan Doss — Alameda, Alameda High School, UC Davis
Philadelphia Eagles
Carson Strong — Vacaville, Will C. Wood High School
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ahkello Witherspoon — Sacramento, Christian Brothers High School
San Francisco 49ers
Arik Armstead — Elk Grove, Pleasant Grove High School
Nate Sudfield — Modesto, Modesto Christian High School
Jason Verrett — Fairfield, Rodriguez High School
Brandon Aiyuk — Born in Rocklin, Sierra College
Ross Dwelley — El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Akiem Hicks — Fair Oaks, Del Campo High School, Sacramento City College
This list will be updated as necessary leading up to the 2022-23 NFL season