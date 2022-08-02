(KTXL) — As the NFL season approaches, there will be multiple players who will represent their respective hometowns in the Sacramento area.

Here is a list of current players in the NFL with ties to the Sacramento region.

Buffalo Bills

Taron Johnson — Sacramento, Sheldon High School

Carolina Panthers

Shaq Thompson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School

Cincinnati Bengals

Trayvon Henderson — Sacramento, Grant High Union School

Jonah Williams — Folsom, Folsom High School

Jake Browning — Folsom, Folsom High School

Dallas Cowboys

Devante Bond — Sacramento, Foothill High School

Houston Texans

Brandin Cooks — Stockton, Lincoln High School

Las Vegas Raiders

Kolton Miller — Roseville, Roseville High School

Los Angeles Chargers

Deandre Carter – Fremont, Washington High School, Sacramento State

New England Patriots

Terrance Mitchell — Sacramento, Luther Burbank High School

New Orleans Saints

Carl Granderson — Sacramento, Grant Union High School

Ian Book — El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School

New York Giants

Keelan Doss — Alameda, Alameda High School, UC Davis

Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Strong — Vacaville, Will C. Wood High School

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ahkello Witherspoon — Sacramento, Christian Brothers High School

San Francisco 49ers

Arik Armstead — Elk Grove, Pleasant Grove High School

Nate Sudfield — Modesto, Modesto Christian High School

Jason Verrett — Fairfield, Rodriguez High School

Brandon Aiyuk — Born in Rocklin, Sierra College

Ross Dwelley — El Dorado Hills, Oak Ridge High School

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Akiem Hicks — Fair Oaks, Del Campo High School, Sacramento City College

This list will be updated as necessary leading up to the 2022-23 NFL season