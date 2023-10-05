ELK GROVE (KTXL) — Two of the best teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section met in Elk Grove, with Pleasant Grove hosting Oak Ridge. According to MaxPreps, both teams rank in the top-15 of their rankings, with the Trojans taking this high-profile showdown that took all five sets to settle.

The Trojans, who are 4-1 in the Sierra Foothill League, improved to 14-8 on the season. They’ll return to league play on Thursday when they host Rocklin.

The Eagles fall to 14-9 this season, but they’re still 7-1 in the Delta League. They travel to St. Francis on Tuesday.