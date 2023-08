EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) – The Oak Ridge Trojans rallied from a 12-0 halftime deficit to edge the Grant Pacers 21-18 on Friday night in El Dorado Hills to improve to 2-0. Next week, the Trojans will meet San Diego’s Madison Warhawks, while the Pacers (1-1) will look to bounce-back when they host the Reno Huskies in Del Paso Heights next Friday night.

