EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) – The Oak Ridge Trojans erased a 14-0 first quarter deficit, rally to take down the Granite Bay Grizzlies 25-14 on Friday night in El Dorado Hills.

With the win, the Trojans improve to 7-1 and will meet the Whitney Wildcats in Rocklin next Friday night, while the Grizzlies (5-3) will host the Rocklin Thunder next week.