SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the Oregon football team begins its season Saturday, the Ducks will wear a decal on their helmets to honor Sacramento native Spencer Webb.

Earlier this week, the Ducks football program tweeted three pictures of the team’s helmet decal honoring Webb. The decal is a spider web with the No. 4, alluding to the late player’s last name and jersey number.

Webb wore No. 18 for the Ducks, but was planning to switch his number to four in 2022.

Webb played tight end for the Ducks and was a standout player for the football team at Christian Brothers High School.

Webb died July 13 at 22 years old. The sheriff’s office for Lane County, Oregon said it responded to rock slides near Triangle Lake around 2:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an injured person.

Responding deputies learned a 22-year-old male, later confirmed to be Webb, fell and hit his head. The sheriff’s office said bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive him.

Webb is still listed on the Ducks’ roster online. He was supposed to head into his junior season with the Ducks.

The late football player was remembered throughout the Sacramento community and the Ducks fanbase. The Ducks football program held a “Celebration of Life” for Webb on July 21 at Autzen Stadium Club and his former high school held a memorial service on July 30.

In August, Webb’s girlfriend Kelly Green, also known as Kelly Kay, announced in an Instagram post she was pregnant with his baby.

“He’s the kind of soul who always puts everybody above himself, and he’s so loyal to the people in his life. He’s supposed to be this big football player — this star. He’s an athlete, but being so close to him we got to see who Spencer really was. And he just literally would give the shirt off his back to anybody. He always put everybody before himself in everything that he did,” Green said in an interview with FOX40 News after Webb’s passing.

No. 11 Oregon will kick off its season on the road against No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.