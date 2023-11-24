(FOX40.COM) — Spencer Webb, who was a standout high school football player in Sacramento, was honored by the Oregon Ducks on Friday as the team prepared to square off against their in-state rival, Oregon State.

As the Ducks took the field, players were seen wearing arm sleeves and gloves reading “4 SPENCE” and “4 EVER,” along with other nods to the Oregon program.

•Video Above: 2022 coverage of Spencer Webb’s passing

Webb passed away on July 13, 2022, near Triangle Lake in Oregon after authorities confirmed that he fell and hit his head on some rock slides in the area.

Webb wore No. 18 while playing at Oregon, but was planning to switch to No. 4 during the 2022 season.

The Sacramento high school phenom was a member of Oregon’s 2018 recruiting class and would have been honored with the program’s other seniors on Friday (assuming he used all of his college eligibility).

EUGENE, OR – SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Isaah Crocker #6 of the Oregon Ducks carries a flag for teammate Spencer Webb #18 after their game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Throughout the 2022 season, the University of Oregon honored Webb with special yellow 4-yard lines, a degree posthumously given to his brother Cody, and a helmet decal that mimics the design on the gloves and arm sleeves the team decided to wear in 2023.

At the time of this writing, Oregon is ahead of Oregon State 14-0 with five minutes remaining in the first half.