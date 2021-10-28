Player highlight: Sacramento State Hornet Cameron Skattebo

(KTXL) — If you noticed the Sacramento State Hornets’ 44-0 win over Northern Arizona, you might have also noticed the name of one of the big performers in that victory: Cameron Skattebo.

The former Rio Linda Knight just had a breakout game in his freshman season.

“It’s like a walking highlight,” said Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway. “You just cant’ wait to see what he’s going to do next.”

Skattebo has a very simple, blue-collar philosophy when it comes to running with the football — which also makes him an instant hit with the Hornets’ fan base.

“You don’t want to tackle a guy who’s coming at you hard, so you punish them before they punish you and they’re not going to want to tackle you no more,” Skattebo said. “So, the more you hit them, the less they’re going to want to hit you.”

The 19-year-old comes from a long line of Skattebo’s who are used to hard-nose, grind-it-out football at Rio Linda High School.

Cameron may be the best, though, having rushed for a Sac-Joaquin Section record: 3,550 yards and 42 touchdowns in his junior season, leading the Knights to a state title.

“My dad has taught me my whole life that, you can catch the ball, you can run the ball, you can do what your coach needs you to do,” Skattebo said. “So, training throughout my life time, it wasn’t just pounding the ball down people’s throat. It was everything.”

And Sacramento State was eager to get their hands on him. The Hornets, believe it or not, were the only Division 1 school to offer Skattebo a scholarship.

“He’s a guy that runs like a bulldog out there, he refuses to let one guy tackle him and he plays with an edge all the time,” said Hornets running back Coach Malcom Agnew. “That’s a guy everyone loves to be teammates with, but hates to go against.”

And this past Saturday, when number 32 ran for 117 yards on just 10 carries in his first sustained game action of his college career.

That was satisfying for not just the player, but all of his teammates.

“You know, you give him the ball and he doesn’t care how big you are, how strong you are because he’s going to put his head down and he’s either going to run through you, run around you or jump over you,” said Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway. “It doesn’t matter.”

Skattebo and the rest of the Hornets will try to improve to five wins, no losses in the Big Sky Conference this coming Saturday, when Sac State visits Northern Colorado.