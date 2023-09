ELK GROVE (KTXL) — Pleasant Grove took down its neighborhood rivals, Elk Grove, on Thursday night, beating the Thundering Herd 3-1.

The Eagles improve to 6-1 in the Delta league and 13-8 for the season. They’re next in action on Tuesday when they host Franklin.

Elk Grove falls to 11-10 overall and 3-4 in league play. The Thunder Herd will look to get back on track on Tuesday when it travels to Davis.