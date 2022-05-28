(KTXL) — Sacramento Republic FC will take on the Oakland Roots SC Saturday night.

How to watch Sacramento Republic FC on FOX40

Sac Republic recently defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in a Round of 16 match in the US Open Cup.

In the US Open Cup, the Republic will advance to the quarterfinals for the first time and will play LA Galaxy.

The Republic FC will play the Galaxy at Dignity Health Park in Carson on June 21.

Saturday’s match is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. PST.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40