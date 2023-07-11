(KTXL) — Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is bringing professional hockey to Lake Tahoe.

The ECHL announced the new team at a press conference at The Tahoe Blue Event Center on Monday. The team, which will be named later, will begin play in the 2024-25 season and will be the 29th team in the league.

The team will host games at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, a 4,200-plus-seat venue in Stateline, Nevada, that is expected to begin operations later in July.

The team is working with fans to name the team with a naming contest, which can be submitted by Aug. 4.

Monday’s announcement came from the league after its board of governors approved an expansion application for a team in Lake Tahoe.

Tebow will own the team along with David Hodges, who is CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC, which owns three auto dealerships and real estate firms in Georgia.

The former quarterback won the 2007 Heisman Trophy with the University of Florida and played in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets.

“I love that sports can bring can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact,” Tebow said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.

During his college football career, Tebow led the Florida Gators to two national championships.

Tebow pursued a minor league baseball career with the New York Mets organization from 2016 to 2021 and returned to the NFL with Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, but was cut after one preseason game.

The Lake Tahoe squad is expected to join the league’s Mountain Division, which includes teams in Idaho, Utah, Tulsa and Wichita.

The ECHL is a minor league hockey organization that has teams affiliated with the NHL. According to the ECHL, a total of 740 NHL players started their careers in the minor league organization with 13 of them debuting in the NHL during the 2022-23 season.

“This new team will offer the only professional sports action in the region, giving locals a hometown team and fast-paced entertainment, with a commitment to giving back and growing the game of hockey in the community,” ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement. “This ownership and operating group have already shown the ability to create a new generation of ECHL fans, and we look forward to the excitement they will bring to South Tahoe.

The team will be managed and operated by Zawyer Sports and Entertainment, which owns and operates two ECHL teams in Jacksonville and Savannah, according to the league.

Tebow had been a minority partner with the franchises in Jacksonville and Savannah.